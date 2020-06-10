|
YOUNG
Dorothy Ann
Deborah and Mark would like to thank everyone for their continued support during this sad time, and turning up on the day of the funeral, it was lovely to see everyone. Special thanks to Tony Clingo for the funeral arrangements and to Debbie for the service. Donations for the West Norfolk Deaf Association will be collected until after the Thanksgiving Service at Upwell Methodist Church on Saturday 26th September at 2.30pm present circumstances permitting.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020