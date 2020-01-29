|
|
SWEENEY Eddy of March, passed away peacefully on 21st January 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joan, much loved Dad of Claire and Patrick, Father-in-law of Mark and Hannah, devoted Grandad of Ronan, Imogen, Freddie, Matilda and Darcie and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Cancer and Specialist Care Unit, cheques payable to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund A/c 70060 may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020