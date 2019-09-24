Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30
Walpole St. Peter's Church
Edgar KNIGHT

Edgar KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT Edgar William

Of Sutton Bridge/Terrington St. Clements, peacefully passed away at home on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 85 years. A devoted husband to Kathleen and a dear dad to Susan, Kevin and Amy, and a much loved and adored grandad of four little girls. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Walpole St. Peter's Church on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Walpole St. Andrew's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations, may be given to Walpole St. Peter's Church, at the service or care of Riverside Funeral Services, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA. Telephone: 01406 259503
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019
