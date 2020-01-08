|
WOOL Edith May of Doddington Court and formerly of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 17th December 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of John, much loved Mum of Christopher, Susan and her husband Peter, Step-Nan of Charlotte and a dear Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 12.30pm followed by Interment in New Road Cemetery, Chatteris. Flowers, or donations in her memory for UK Sepsis Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020