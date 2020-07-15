|
|
LOUTH
Edmund Walter
'Wally'
Passed away peacefully on 2nd July 2020 at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Brenda, much loved dad of Sally, devoted grandad of Megan and brother-in-law of David and Carole. His funeral Service will be held on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 2.30pm. Sadly due to the current circumstances a small service shall take place for family and close friends only to attend. For any further enquires please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020