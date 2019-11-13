Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Aged 87 years, of Wisbech. Peacefully on 30th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved husband of Delia, dearly loved dad of Stephen and Jayne, much loved father-in-law of Kim and Steve, treasured grandad of Daniel, Leanne and Emily, precious great-grandad of Zachary, Findlay, Oliver, Joseph and Elizabeth and a dear brother of Pat. Ted will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'British Heart Foundation' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
