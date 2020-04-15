Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00
Wisbech St Mary Cemetery
HOWARD

Edna Doreen

Aged 90 years of Wisbech Peacefully on 7th April 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Les, devoted mother of Graham, dear sister of Ray (dec) and Len, a dear sister-in-law, cousin, auntie, great auntie and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a graveside service will be held at Wisbech St Mary Cemetery on Thursday 23rd April 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020
