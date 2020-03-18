|
REDHEAD
Edna of March and formerly of Wimblington passed away peacefully on 6th March 2020 at her home aged 95 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Roy, Partner of the late David, much loved Mum of Margaret, Edna, Joy and Alison and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Great Great Nan, Aunt and friend of many.Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 31st March 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020