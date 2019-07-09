Home

Aged 63 years of Guyhirn. Peacefully on 29th June 2019, at home with his family by his side. Loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Eddie will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held at Wisbech St Mary Parish Church, on Friday 26th July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment in Guyhirn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019
