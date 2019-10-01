|
|
LANKFER
Edward 'Ted'
Aged 86 years of Wisbech. Suddenly but peacefully on Friday 20th September 2019 at his home. Devoted husband of Margaret, much loved father of Mary, Matthew (dec) and Peter, dear father-in-law and grandad, brother of Henry (dec), Joe and June.Ted will be fondly remembered but sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Ted's memory for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director,38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019