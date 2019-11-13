|
|
MOORE
Edward 'Tony'
Aged 81 years, of Wisbech, formerly of Parson Drove. Peacefully on 31st October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Soulmate and much loved husband of Thelma, dearly loved father of Kevin and Stephen, a loving grandad and great-grandad. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Alzheimer's Society' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019