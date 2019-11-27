Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ely Funeral Service
4 Tower Road
Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4HW
01353 638039
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:30
Fenland Crematorium March
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward SILCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward SILCOCK

Notice Condolences

Edward SILCOCK Notice
SILCOCK

Edward (Ted)

suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at home on 26th October 2019 aged 80 years. Dearest Dad to Kevin and Joanne, father in law to Gary and Jane, much loved Grandad to Aaron, Donna, Katie and Stuart and Cherished Great Grandad. Ted was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all. Funeral Service to take place at Fenland Crematorium March, on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of Flowers, in aid of Cancer Research UK may be left at the service or sent c/o Ely Funeral Directors,

4 Tower Road, Ely, Cambs, CB7 4HW. Tel. 01353 666566
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -