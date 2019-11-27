|
SILCOCK
Edward (Ted)
suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at home on 26th October 2019 aged 80 years. Dearest Dad to Kevin and Joanne, father in law to Gary and Jane, much loved Grandad to Aaron, Donna, Katie and Stuart and Cherished Great Grandad. Ted was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all. Funeral Service to take place at Fenland Crematorium March, on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of Flowers, in aid of Cancer Research UK may be left at the service or sent c/o Ely Funeral Directors,
4 Tower Road, Ely, Cambs, CB7 4HW. Tel. 01353 666566
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019