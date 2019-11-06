Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Eileen CANHAM Notice
CANHAM Eileen of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd October 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Wife of Norman and a much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan, Great-Nan, Great-Great-Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
