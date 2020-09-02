Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Aged 95 years of Elm. Peacefully on 26th August 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Loving wife of the late Bun, cherished aunt of Joss, great aunt of Carla, Lisa and Michell and friend of many. Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 10th September 2020 at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'The Cats Protection' and 'QEHKL Charitable Fund- Necton Ward' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 2, 2020
