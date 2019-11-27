Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
Eileen HANSON

Eileen HANSON Notice
HANSON

Eileen (nee Fryer)

Passed away peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice on Wednesday 13th November, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of John and mum to Jackie, Helen, Colin, Suzanne and Michael, a loving grandma and great-grandma. Will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Funeral to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn on Tuesday 3rd December at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent c/o A R Clingo Funeral Directors St Peters Rd, Upwell, Wisbech PE14 9EH Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
