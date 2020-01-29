|
MARSON
Eileen
Aged 86 years of Leverington Peacefully on 19th January 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Dearly loved mum of Heather and Kathy, dear mother-in-law of Tommy and Andrew, much loved nan of Sue, Jo, Matthew and Georgina. Adored by all her great grandchildren. Eileen will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Tydd St Giles Parish Church, on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 11.30 am., followed by interment in the Churchyard. Flowers welcome or donations if desired for 'Macmillan Cancer Support - Wisbech Branch' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 29, 2020