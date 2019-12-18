Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:45
St Peter's Church
Eileen WALDEN Notice
WALDEN Eileen formerly of March, passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019 at Littleport Grange, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bill, much loved Mum of Terry, Michael and Mandy and a dear Mother-in-law, Nanny, Gran-Nan and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 11.45am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Milkmaid Folk Arts Centre CIC may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019
