HUNT
Eithne Anne
Passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in the early morning hours of Tuesday 16th July, aged 77 years. Eithne had fiercely battled cancer for eight years. Having lived in March nearly all her life she was a brilliant mum and granny of daughter Natalie, sons Liam and Harry and grandchildren, Molleigh and Asher. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 4.30pm. Donations in memory of Eithne for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service. George James & Son, City Road, March. Tel: 01354 652208
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019