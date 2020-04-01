|
CLAPHAM
Elaine (née Robbins)
Aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and loving partner of Ray. Much loved mother of Rosalind, and also loved by Christopher, Elizabeth, Belinda and Isobel and family. Devoted Nana to Joshua and Karis. Loving sister to Janette, Glenice, Marlene and Veronica and loving Sister-in-law. Dearest Auntie and Great Auntie. A Graveside Funeral service to take place at Eastwood Cemetery, March on Wednesday, 8th April 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Elaine for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk,at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020