ILETT Elizabeth (Betty)

Peacefully on 24th September at The North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech, Betty, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec, much loved mum of Liz. Funeral Service Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 8th October at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, North Cambs Hospital (Cheques please made out to Arthur Rank Hospice) may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019
