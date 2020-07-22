Home

Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Aged 60 years of Thorney Toll. Sadly passed away on 12th July 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Richard, dearly loved mum of Donna and Sarah (dec), a dear mother-in-law, dearest nan of Matthew and Henry, a much loved sister, aunt, and friend of many. Unfortunately a private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 27th July 2020 at 12.30pm. Donations if desired in Liz's memory for 'QEHKL - Cancer Care and Treatment' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020
