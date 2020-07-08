|
|
NEWTON
Elizabeth Aged 67 years of Sutton St James Peacefully on 24th June 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Beloved wife of Bernard, dear mum of Philip, a much loved sister of David and John. Elizabeth will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all her family and many friends. A funeral service will be held at Sutton St James Parish Church on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 2.00pm followed interment in the Churchyard. Donations if desired in Elizabeth's memory for 'Sutton St James Primary School' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020