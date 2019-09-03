Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30
Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel & St Peter
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth VUJCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth VUJCIC

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth VUJCIC Notice
VUJCIC Elizabeth Of March, passed away peacefully on 19th August 2019, aged 81 years. A dear sister and friend of many. Funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel & St Peter, March on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Flowers, or donations in her memory for the Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.