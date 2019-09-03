|
|
VUJCIC Elizabeth Of March, passed away peacefully on 19th August 2019, aged 81 years. A dear sister and friend of many. Funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel & St Peter, March on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Flowers, or donations in her memory for the Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019