Elizabeth WENLOCK

Elizabeth Jean 'Jean' (nee Gower) Peacefully on 5th July at Hickerthrift House, Marshland St James, Jean, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn Gower and the late Doug Wenlock, a much loved mum of Martin and Clive, a dear mother-in-law and grandma. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 23rd July at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019
