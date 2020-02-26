Home

Ellen HOMDEN

Ellen Bridget 'Eileen'

Sadly passed away on 14th February 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed but always in our memories and forever in our hearts. Funeral service takes place at Our Lady & St. Charles Borromeo, Roman Catholic Church, Wisbech on Friday 20th March at 10.00 followed by Committal at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society at the service or sent c/o W & W G West, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech, PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
