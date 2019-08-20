Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie GOULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie GOULT

Notice Condolences

Elsie GOULT Notice
GOULT

Elsie

Aged 99 years of Tydd St Giles. Peacefully on 14th August 2019 at her home. Devoted wife of the late Walter, loving mother of Janet and John, a dear mother-in-law of Val, much loved nan, great nan and great great nan. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'British Heart Foundation' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.