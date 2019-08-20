|
GOULT
Elsie
Aged 99 years of Tydd St Giles. Peacefully on 14th August 2019 at her home. Devoted wife of the late Walter, loving mother of Janet and John, a dear mother-in-law of Val, much loved nan, great nan and great great nan. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'British Heart Foundation' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019