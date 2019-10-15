|
|
KIRMAN
Elsie Grace (Nee SMART)
On 11th October, 2019, peacefully, at Woodlands Care Home, King's Lynn, 3 months short of 100 years, of South Wootton, formerly of North Wootton and Emneth. Beloved wife of the late Horace, loving mother to Paul and Stephen. A dear mother-in-law, nan and great nan. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Walpole St Peter on Thursday, 31st October, 2019 at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via
www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019