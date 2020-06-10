Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium March
Eric CLARK Notice
CLARK Eric (Nobby)

of March passed away peacefully on 27th May 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 86 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Sylvia, much loved Dad of Neil and Carol, Father-in-law of Roger and the late Glynnis, a dear Grandad and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020
