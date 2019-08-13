Home

Peacefully on Saturday 3rd August 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Eric, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late (Gina). Brother of Geoff. A dear uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at St Augustine's Church, Wisbech, 2.00pm. Followed by interment in Wisbech Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for N.S.P.C.C. may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019
