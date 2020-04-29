|
WARD
Ernest Leslie
Aged 90 years of Friday Bridge Peacefully on 21st April 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Beloved husband of Shirley, much loved father of Tina, Stuart, Christopher and David and a special grandad. Sadly, a private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at 9.30am.
This service will be live streamed. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, can be made online by visiting www.peterbarnes
funerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB.Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020