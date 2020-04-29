Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
09:30
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest WARD

Notice Condolences

Ernest WARD Notice
WARD

Ernest Leslie

Aged 90 years of Friday Bridge Peacefully on 21st April 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Beloved husband of Shirley, much loved father of Tina, Stuart, Christopher and David and a special grandad. Sadly, a private family service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at 9.30am.

This service will be live streamed. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK, can be made online by visiting www.peterbarnes

funerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB.Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -