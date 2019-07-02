|
|
HAUPERT
Erwin
Of March passed away peacefully on 24th June 2019 at his home aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dora, loving Partner of Pauline and a much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and friend of many. Funeral service at St Peter's Church March on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 2.45pm followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019