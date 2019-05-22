|
|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th May 2019, aged 83 years. Devoted wife of the late Fred, loving mum of Derek, Ian and Andrew, dear mother-in-law of Tina and Bridget, and a cherished nan and great-nan. Her Funeral Service is to be held at St Augustine's Church, Wisbech on Friday 31st May at 10.15am followed by committal at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please, and donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019