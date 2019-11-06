Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30
Upwell Methodist Church
Eugenie FITCH Notice
FITCH Eugenie (Jenny) With great sadness our dearest aunt Jenny passed away peacefully on 30th October 2019, whist in The Chestnuts Residential Care Home, Wisbech nearing her 95th birthday. Born in Greece, formerly from Upwell, widow of Reg and mother to her beloved son Eric also departed. Our very special heroine of WWII. Funeral Service on 18th November at Upwell Methodist Church at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Royal British Legion may be made at the service or sent to, A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502 Special thanks to everyone at Chestnuts for their dedicated love and care they gave Aunty whilst there. Thank you to Fiona for your continuing visits from the church, and to the medical staff that attended her.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019
