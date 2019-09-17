|
WORDINGHAM Eunice Passed away peacefully on her 96th birthday on 22nd August 2019 at Clovelly House, March. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert and a much loved mother to the late Yvonne. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Tuesday 8th October 2019 at 1.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019