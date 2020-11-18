|
|
SMITH Eva Joan of March, passed away peacefully on 6th November 2020 at The Maltings Care Home, Peterborough, aged 98 years. Close friend of Julie and John and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 25th November 2020 at 12.30pm. No flowers please. Donations in her memory for Riverside Practice Patients Association may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020