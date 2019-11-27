Home

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
Passed by on 7th November 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunty and dear friend of many who will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Lynette for The Salvation Army and N.S.P.C.C may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
