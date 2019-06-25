|
|
JOHNSON
Florence Elizabeth (Betty)
Our mother Mrs Florence Elizabeth Johnson k/a Betty, died peacefully with family in attendance, on 11.06.19.
There will be a Funeral Service at the Catholic Church Our Lady & St Charles, Queens Road, Wisbech on Wednesday 3rd July at 10.00am followed by a wake in the Rosmini Centre next door to the church. Our mother has requested no flowers, but contributions to her favourite charity The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 25, 2019