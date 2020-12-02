Home

EDWARDS

Frances Mary

Mary sadly passed away on 18th November 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian, a much loved mother, sister, grandmother and auntie. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Due to current circumstances, the funeral service is restricted for immediate family only. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, may be given direct to British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020
