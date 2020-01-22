|
|
BRETT
Frank 'Ray'
Aged 94 years of Guyhirn.Peacefully on 14th January2020 at his home with his family by his side. Much loved husband of June, devoted dad of Simon, dear father-in-law of Laura, much loved grandad of Harry, Charlotte, Spencer, Thomas and Lucy and a dear brother of Roy. Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'East Anglian Air Ambulance' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020