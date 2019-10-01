|
HARRIS
Frank Kenneth Aged 59 years of Leverington Common. Peacefully after a long illness on 21st September 2019. Beloved husband and soul mate of Wendy, much loved uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and a good friend of many. A Funeral Service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Frank's memory to be shared between for Papworth RSSC and Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HBTel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019