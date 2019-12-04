|
|
RUSSELL Frank (Tim)
formerly of March, passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019
at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Joyce, much loved Dad of Tina, Father-in-law of Alan, devoted Grandad of Lee and Chris, Great-Grandad of Alexia, Ria, Lily and Lenny and a dear Brother and Uncle. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, March on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12.00noon followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Flowers, or donations in his memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 4, 2019