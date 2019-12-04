Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank RUSSELL

Notice Condolences

Frank RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL Frank (Tim)

formerly of March, passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019

at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Joyce, much loved Dad of Tina, Father-in-law of Alan, devoted Grandad of Lee and Chris, Great-Grandad of Alexia, Ria, Lily and Lenny and a dear Brother and Uncle. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, March on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12.00noon followed by Interment in the Churchyard.

Flowers, or donations in his memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -