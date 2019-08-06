Home

TITMARSH Frank

Peacefully on 2nd August at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Frank of Upwell, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Brenda and a much loved dad of Paul, father-in-law of Leigh and dear grandad of Kate and Harry. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 14th August at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Lance Hunter-Rowe Trust, Upwell Health Centre may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019
