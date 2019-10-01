Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank TITMARSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank TITMARSH

Notice

Frank TITMARSH Notice
TITMARSH

Frank

Brenda, Paul, Leigh, Kate and Harry would like to thank everyone who attended Frank's funeral and all those who sent cards and messages of support at this sad time. Special thanks to Hazel Warken for a lovely service, appreciated by all and to Tony Clingo for his most caring and efficient funeral arrangements. Donations in memory of Frank amounted to date £715 to be sent to the Hunter-Row Trust for the purchase of nursing equipment.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.