TITMARSH
Frank
Brenda, Paul, Leigh, Kate and Harry would like to thank everyone who attended Frank's funeral and all those who sent cards and messages of support at this sad time. Special thanks to Hazel Warken for a lovely service, appreciated by all and to Tony Clingo for his most caring and efficient funeral arrangements. Donations in memory of Frank amounted to date £715 to be sent to the Hunter-Row Trust for the purchase of nursing equipment.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019