CARTER
Fred
Of March and formerly of Goosetree passed away on 10th June 2019 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy, loving partner of Janet, much loved dad of Hazel, Stephen and Karen, father-in-law of Phil, devoted grandad of Matt, Daniel, Hayden and Elle and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church March on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2.30pm followed
by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019