WOODSBY
Fred Of March passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019 aged 75 years. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Michael, Paul and Martin and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great Grandad and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 12.30pm
followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. At the families request, no black clothing please. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk,at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019