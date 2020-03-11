|
|
EDWARDS
Freda formerly of Chatteris passed away peacefully on 27th February 2020 at Woodlands Care Home Earith aged 91 years. Dearly loved Wife of Roger, Aunt of the late Heather and Great Aunt to Rebecca and Sam. Funeral service at Salvation Army Fortress Chatteris on Friday 27th March 2020 at 11.15am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 11, 2020