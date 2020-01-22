Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
Freda POWNER

POWNER

Freda Lois

Peacefully on 11th January at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Freda Lois Powner, Aged 90 years. Dearly loved Mother and Grandma. Loved by all all her friends. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 4th February at 1.30pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Wisbech St Peters Church may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel. 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
