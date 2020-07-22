|
GILL Frederick 'Fred'
passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9th July 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 72 years. Loving Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. A private funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020. Family flowers only, donations in Fred's memory will be divided between Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie Cancer Care and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020