Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick GILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick GILL

Notice Condolences

Frederick GILL Notice
GILL Frederick 'Fred'

passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9th July 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 72 years. Loving Father, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. A private funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020. Family flowers only, donations in Fred's memory will be divided between Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie Cancer Care and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -